January 30, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods

Methanex (MEOH) Receives a Hold from Alembic Global

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Hold rating on Methanex (MEOHResearch Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.4% and a 31.5% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Methanex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.57.

The company has a one-year high of $62.97 and a one-year low of $30.25. Currently, Methanex has an average volume of 366.8K.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

