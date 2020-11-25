Mesa Air Group (MESA) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Air Group (MESA – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 57.4% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines, Allegiant Travel Company, and United Airlines Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mesa Air Group.

Based on Mesa Air Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $73.1 million and net profit of $3.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $180 million and had a net profit of $3.01 million.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.