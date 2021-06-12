June 12, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Merus (MRUS) Receives a Buy from William Blair

By Ryan Adsit

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Merus (MRUSResearch Report) on June 4. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Merus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.75, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.27 and a one-year low of $10.18. Currently, Merus has an average volume of 182.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRUS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bi-specific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019