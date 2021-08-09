Merus (MRUS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Merus (MRUS – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 45.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.75, which is a 51.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.27 and a one-year low of $10.18. Currently, Merus has an average volume of 283.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bi-specific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.