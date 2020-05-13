May 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Merus (MRUS) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

By Ryan Adsit

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Merus (MRUSResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 58.8% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Merus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

The company has a one-year high of $20.95 and a one-year low of $10.19. Currently, Merus has an average volume of 101.2K.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bi-specific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.

