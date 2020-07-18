Merrill Lynch Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Coca-Cola (KO)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Spillane from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola (KO – Research Report), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Spillane is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Spillane covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, TreeHouse Foods, and Tyson Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola with a $51.78 average price target, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 4, CFRA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Coca-Cola’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.6 billion and net profit of $2.78 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.69 billion and had a net profit of $1.68 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KO in relation to earlier this year.

The Coca-Cola Co. is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew. It operates through the following segments: Eurasia and Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Bottling Investments and Global Ventures. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.