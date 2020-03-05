Merrill Lynch Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Splunk (SPLK)

In a report released today, Kash Rangan from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Splunk (SPLK – Research Report), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Rangan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 69.7% success rate. Rangan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $180.20 average price target, implying a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Based on Splunk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $57.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPLK in relation to earlier this year.

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.