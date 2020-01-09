January 9, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Merrill Lynch Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Curtis Nagle from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBYResearch Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.65.

Nagle has an average return of 16.2% when recommending Bed Bath & Beyond.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagle is ranked #4268 out of 5788 analysts.

Bed Bath & Beyond has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $38.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $24.35 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It operates through the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus brands.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019