Merrill Lynch Remains a Buy on AutoHome (ATHM)

In a report released today, Miranda Zhuang from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on AutoHome (ATHM – Research Report), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhuang is ranked #2405 out of 5773 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoHome is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $84.93.

The company has a one-year high of $117.99 and a one-year low of $65.46. Currently, AutoHome has an average volume of 768.6K.

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings.