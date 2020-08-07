Merrill Lynch Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on GW Pharma (GWPH)

In a report released yesterday, Tazeen Ahmad from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on GW Pharma (GWPH – Research Report), with a price target of $234.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $132.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 56.1% success rate. Ahmad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Fulcrum Therapeutics.

GW Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.80, implying a 35.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Based on GW Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $121 million and GAAP net loss of $7.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $50.06 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GWPH in relation to earlier this year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It offers its cannabinoid product, Epidiolex oral solution CV, a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol (CBD) focusing on the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex. The company was founded by Geoffrey William Guy and Brian Whittle in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.