Merrill Lynch Maintains Their Hold Rating on Home Depot (HD)

In a report released today, Elizabeth Lane Suzuki from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Home Depot (HD – Research Report), with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $242.40, close to its 52-week high of $259.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Suzuki is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 51.1% success rate. Suzuki covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Tractor Supply.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $249.55.

The company has a one-year high of $259.29 and a one-year low of $140.63. Currently, Home Depot has an average volume of 6.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer, which engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products. It offers home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. The company was founded by Bernard Marcus, Arthur M. Blank, Kenneth Gerald Langone and Pat Farrah on June 29, 1978 and is headquartered at Atlanta, GA.