Merrill Lynch Keeps Their Hold Rating on AFLAC (AFL)

Merrill Lynch analyst Ian Ryave maintained a Hold rating on AFLAC (AFL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.56.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AFLAC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.25.

Based on AFLAC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.69 billion and net profit of $777 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.35 billion and had a net profit of $525 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AFL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, June Howard, the SVP of AFL sold 960 shares for a total of $51,120.

Aflac, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values.