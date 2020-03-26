Merrill Lynch Keeps Their Buy Rating on Stoneco (STNE)

Merrill Lynch analyst Mario Pierry maintained a Buy rating on Stoneco (STNE – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pierry is ranked #1578 out of 6169 analysts.

Stoneco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.40.

The company has a one-year high of $46.69 and a one-year low of $18.56. Currently, Stoneco has an average volume of 2.64M.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.