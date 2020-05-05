Merrill Lynch Keeps Their Buy Rating on Diamondback (FANG)

In a report released yesterday, Asit Sen from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Diamondback (FANG – Research Report), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.52.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Diamondback with a $55.43 average price target, which is a 42.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Roth Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $49.00 price target.

Diamondback’s market cap is currently $6.71B and has a P/E ratio of 27.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FANG in relation to earlier this year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.