Merrill Lynch Believes Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) Won’t Stop Here

Merrill Lynch analyst Adam Gonzalez reiterated a Buy rating on Synopsys (SNPS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $167.00, close to its 52-week high of $167.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonzalez is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Gonzalez covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cadence Design, Cirrus Logic, and Ambarella.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synopsys with a $182.56 average price target, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $167.20 and a one-year low of $104.90. Currently, Synopsys has an average volume of 1.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNPS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Runkel, the General Counsel & of SNPS sold 5,000 shares for a total of $675,000.

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits. It also offers technical services to support the customers in industries such as electronics, financial services, energy, and industrials for developing chips and electronic systems. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.