Merrill Lynch Believes Cadence Design (NASDAQ: CDNS) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Vivek Arya from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Cadence Design (CDNS – Research Report), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.56, close to its 52-week high of $118.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 66.2% success rate. Arya covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cadence Design with a $121.80 average price target, representing a 5.4% upside. In a report issued on October 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cadence Design’s market cap is currently $31.66B and has a P/E ratio of 31.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 133 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDNS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.