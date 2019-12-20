Meritor (MTOR) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Meritor (MTOR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 51.3% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Meritor is a Hold with an average price target of $22.50, representing a -5.1% downside. In a report issued on December 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.90 and a one-year low of $15.89. Currently, Meritor has an average volume of 982.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTOR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Timothy Heffron, the SVP, HR & CIO of MTOR sold 63,236 shares for a total of $1,535,111.

Meritor, Inc. engages in the design, production, and trade of integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer, and Aftermarket and Industrial.