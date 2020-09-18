Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO – Research Report), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 36.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Meridian Bioscience with a $29.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.58 and a one-year low of $5.51. Currently, Meridian Bioscience has an average volume of 707.9K.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of diagnostic test kits, antigens, reagents, and related products. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Life Science. The Diagnostics segment consists testing platforms and technologies such as Isothermal DNA Amplification, Rapid Immunoassay, Enzyme-linked Immunoassay, and Anodic Stripping Voltammetry. The Life Science segment distributes bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. The company was founded by William J. Motto in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.