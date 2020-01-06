January 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Merck & Company (MRK) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

By Ryan Adsit

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company (MRKResearch Report) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.64, close to its 52-week high of $92.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 36.8% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Merck & Company with a $97.33 average price target, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report released today, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Based on Merck & Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.32 billion and net profit of $1.9 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.98 billion and had a net profit of $1.83 billion.

