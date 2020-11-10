Member of a Group Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE: HY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, member of a Group Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY – Research Report), Martha Kelly, sold shares of HY for $124.1K.

In addition to Martha Kelly, one other HY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $65.41 and a one-year low of $30.25. Currently, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average volume of 46.20K. HY’s market cap is $856 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.60.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks. It designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts marketed primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.