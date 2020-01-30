January 30, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Mellanox (MLNX) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

By Austin Angelo

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Hold rating on Mellanox (MLNXResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.26, close to its 52-week high of $121.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 61.0% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

Mellanox has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $125.00.

Mellanox’s market cap is currently $6.62B and has a P/E ratio of 38.38. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.26.

