Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX) Receives a Buy from Chardan Capital

In a report released yesterday, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX – Research Report), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 52.0% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Catalyst Biosciences, and Evelo Biosciences.

Meiragtx Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.50.

Based on Meiragtx Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.06 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGTX in relation to earlier this year.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc is a clinical-stage biotech company, which engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It operates through the United States and United Kingdom geographical segments. Its pipeline includes AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, and AAV-UPF1.