MEI Pharma (MEIP) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma (MEIP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 49.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

MEI Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, implying a 210.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.41 and a one-year low of $1.44. Currently, MEI Pharma has an average volume of 506K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MEIP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MEI Pharma, Inc. engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates includes Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.