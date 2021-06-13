MEI Pharma (MEIP) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report issued on June 10, Thomas Shrader from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma (MEIP – Research Report), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 45.0% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MEI Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.67, which is a 166.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MEI Pharma’s market cap is currently $370.4M and has a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.24.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MEI Pharma, Inc. engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates includes Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its pipeline also consists of ME-401, an oral PI3K delta inhibitor; Voruciclib, an oral CDK inhibitor; and ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.