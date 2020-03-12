MEG Energy (MEGEF) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy (MEGEF – Research Report), with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.72, close to its 52-week low of $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Canadian Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MEG Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $5.63, a 245.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

Based on MEG Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $18.94 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $151 million.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont.,The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.