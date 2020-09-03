Medivir AB (MVRBF) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Medivir AB (MVRBF – Research Report) on August 20 and set a price target of SEK30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medivir AB with a $3.45 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.20 and a one-year low of $1.12. Currently, Medivir AB has an average volume of 157.

Medivir AB is pharmaceutical research and development company. It develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer and specializes in protease inhibitor research and nucleotide science. The firm conducts research in all phases of pharmaceutical development from idea to clinical phase III studies. Its project pipeline includes Remetinostat, MIV-711, Birinapant, MIV-818, MIV-323 proprietary projects and also Olysio, JNJ-4178, Xerclear and MIV-802 partnership projects. The firm’s products include Xerclear and Simprevir.