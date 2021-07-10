Medios AG (MEDOF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Maja Pataki maintained a Buy rating on Medios AG (MEDOF – Research Report) on July 9 and set a price target of EUR46.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.8% and a 33.7% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Tecan Group AG.

Medios AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.04.

Medios AG’s market cap is currently $36.48M and has a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.24.

Medios AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Provision of Medicinal Products, Patient-specific Therapies, and Services. The Provision of Medicinal Products segment focuses on specialty pharmaceuticals means it trades almost exclusively in expensive medicinal products for chronic and/or rare diseases. The Patient-specific Therapies segment include infusions constituted and produced on the basis of individual symptoms and individual parameters such as body weight and body surface. The Services segment consists of all other Group activities, including Medios Group holding activities. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.