Medifast (MED) Got Some Good News

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink upgraded Medifast (NYSE: MED) to Buy today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $164.45.

Medifast has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $193.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, National Vision Holdings, and Inter Parfums.

Medifast’s market cap is currently $1.95B and has a P/E ratio of 25.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.27.

Medifast, Inc. is a health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of healthy living products and programs. Its product lines include weight loss, weight management and healthy living meal replacements, snacks, hydration products, and vitamins. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.