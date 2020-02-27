Medical Facilities (MFCSF) Receives a Hold from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Loe from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Hold rating on Medical Facilities (MFCSF – Research Report), with a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.66, close to its 52-week low of $2.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 33.8% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, Cipher Pharmaceuticals, and Antibe Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Medical Facilities with a $3.87 average price target, representing a 43.9% upside. In a report issued on February 12, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$4.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Medical Facilities’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.26 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center in California. It focuses on integrated medical delivery services, which provides outsourced business solutions to healthcare facilities, physicians, and insurance industries.