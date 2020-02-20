February 20, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Mediaset España (GETVF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

By Austin Angelo

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza upgraded Mediaset España (GETVFResearch Report) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR6.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.30.

Egusquiza has an average return of 8.5% when recommending Mediaset España.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #4588 out of 5992 analysts.

Mediaset España has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.49.

The company has a one-year high of $7.47 and a one-year low of $6.00. Currently, Mediaset España has an average volume of 52.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital.

, , ,
