MediaAlpha (MAX) Initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on MediaAlpha (MAX – Research Report) and a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 64.7% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, EverQuote, and Lyft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MediaAlpha is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MediaAlpha Inc provides a platform that facilitates insurance carriers and distributors target and acquire customers. The company’s technology platform brings leading insurance carriers and consumers together through a real-time, transparent, and results-driven ecosystem. It acts as a customer acquisition channel in the areas of property & casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.