Medallion Financial (MFIN) Receives an Outperform from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl reiterated an Outperform rating on Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) on February 21 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.88.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medallion Financial with a $7.83 average price target, a 161.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 48.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The company has a one-year high of $7.81 and a one-year low of $1.29. Currently, Medallion Financial has an average volume of 110.6K.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management company which engages in lending and investing operations. It focuses on consumer finance portfolio including medallion, secured commercial, and consumer loans, and invests in both marketable and nonmarketable securities. The company was founded on May 23, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.