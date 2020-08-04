Medallion Financial (MFIN) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Medallion Financial (MFIN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 58.5% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, WisdomTree Investments, and Front Yard Residential.

Medallion Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.88, a 51.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.40 and a one-year low of $1.29. Currently, Medallion Financial has an average volume of 203.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management company which engages in lending and investing operations. It focuses on consumer finance portfolio including medallion, secured commercial, and consumer loans, and invests in both marketable and nonmarketable securities. The company was founded on May 23, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.