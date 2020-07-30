Medallion Financial (MFIN) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Medallion Financial (MFIN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.27.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medallion Financial with a $5.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.40 and a one-year low of $1.29. Currently, Medallion Financial has an average volume of 210.3K.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management company which engages in lending and investing operations. It focuses on consumer finance portfolio including medallion, secured commercial, and consumer loans, and invests in both marketable and nonmarketable securities. The company was founded on May 23, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.