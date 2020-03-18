McKesson (MCK) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Erin Wright from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on McKesson (MCK – Research Report), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 54.2% success rate. Wright covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Medpace Holdings, and Fulgent Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McKesson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.63.

Based on McKesson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $59.17 billion and net profit of $186 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $56.21 billion and had a net profit of $469 million.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions; European Pharmaceutical Solutions; Medical-Surgical Solutions and Other.