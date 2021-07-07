McEwen Mining (MUX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.1% and a 65.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McEwen Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.78, implying a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

McEwen Mining’s market cap is currently $619.9M and has a P/E ratio of -8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.54.

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.