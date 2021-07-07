July 7, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials, Best Performing Analysts   No comments

McEwen Mining (MUX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

By Carrie Williams

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUXResearch Report) today and set a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.1% and a 65.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McEwen Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.78, implying a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

McEwen Mining’s market cap is currently $619.9M and has a P/E ratio of -8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.54.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019