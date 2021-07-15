McEwen Mining (MUX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cantor Fitzgerald and H.C. Wainwright gave McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Roth Capital. Analyst Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on McEwen Mining yesterday and set a price target of $2.10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.24.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McEwen Mining with a $1.82 average price target, which is a 46.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.71 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, McEwen Mining has an average volume of 5.14M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.