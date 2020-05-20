May 20, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

McEwen Mining (MUX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUXResearch Report), with a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 42.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

McEwen Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.29.

Based on McEwen Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.4 million and GAAP net loss of $99.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.14 million.

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

