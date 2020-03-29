McEwen Mining (MUX) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUX – Research Report) on March 27 and set a price target of $3.45. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.68, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.6% and a 22.2% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

McEwen Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.30, a 208.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.14 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, McEwen Mining has an average volume of 3.96M.

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.