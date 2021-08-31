McDonald’s (MCD) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on August 16, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $235.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 74.8% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

McDonald’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $267.91.

Based on McDonald’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.89 billion and net profit of $2.22 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.76 billion and had a net profit of $484 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kevin Ozan, the EVP & CFO of MCD sold 47,649 shares for a total of $11,621,591.

Founded in 1955, McDonald’s Corp. is world’s leading fast food chain that operates and franchises over 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. More than 90% of McDonald’s restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business owners. Its popular products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, Chicken McNuggets, McDonald’s Fries, McFlurry desserts, and McCafé beverages, among others. The company is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.