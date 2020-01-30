McDonald’s (MCD) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD – Research Report), with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.44, close to its 52-week high of $221.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 45.5% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McDonald’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $226.50, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Kalinowski Equity Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $240.00 price target.

Based on McDonald’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.35 billion and net profit of $1.57 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.16 billion and had a net profit of $1.42 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCD in relation to earlier this year.

