Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) Gets a Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Buy rating on Mayville Engineering Company (MEC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplowitz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 45.2% success rate. Kaplowitz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Circor International, Illinois Tool Works, and Rockwell Automation.

Mayville Engineering Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

The company has a one-year high of $14.82 and a one-year low of $3.89. Currently, Mayville Engineering Company has an average volume of 39.12K.

Mayville Engineering Co., Inc. engages in the production of metal components. It offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. The company was founded by Leo Bachhuber and Ted Bachhuber in 1945 and is headquartered in Mayville, WI.