Maxim Group Thinks Yield10 Bioscience’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.64, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yield10 Bioscience is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Based on Yield10 Bioscience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $179K and GAAP net loss of $3.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $124K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.26 million.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.