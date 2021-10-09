Maxim Group Thinks TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.01, close to its 52-week low of $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 28.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TFF Pharmaceuticals with a $14.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.14 and a one-year low of $6.87. Currently, TFF Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 165.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TFFP in relation to earlier this year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes drug products based on its Thin film Freezing (TFF) technology platform. The firm also engages in research, development & drug formulation and initial testing of drug products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.