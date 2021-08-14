Maxim Group Thinks Sintx Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Sintx Technologies (SINT – Research Report), with a price target of $2.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.39, close to its 52-week low of $1.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Seanergy Maritime.

Sintx Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.44 and a one-year low of $1.23. Currently, Sintx Technologies has an average volume of 1.49M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial biomaterial company. It focuses on using silicon nitride technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a range of medical devices. The firm markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. Its FDA-cleared and CE-marked spine products are marketed in the U.S. and selected markets in Europe and South America. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.