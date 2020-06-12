Maxim Group Thinks Ra Medical Systems’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Ra Medical Systems (RMED – Research Report), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.61, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Sensus Healthcare, and CHF Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ra Medical Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

The company has a one-year high of $3.67 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Ra Medical Systems has an average volume of 2.53M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. Its product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the Dermatology and Vascular business segments. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.