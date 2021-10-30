Maxim Group Thinks Protagenic Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.88, close to its 52-week low of $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 27.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Protagenic Therapeutics with a $4.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.89 and a one-year low of $1.55. Currently, Protagenic Therapeutics has an average volume of 460.1K.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It provides treatments for mood, anxiety, depression and neurodegenerative disorders by using peptide-based and brain active therapeutics. The company’s lead compound, PT00114, is a synthetic form of Teneurin Carboxy-terminal Associated Peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. It has also created a portfolio of novel neuropeptides that are in various stages of development and preclinical evaluation for the treatment of mood disorders.