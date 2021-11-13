Maxim Group Thinks Heat Biologics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Heat Biologics (HTBX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.08, close to its 52-week low of $4.90.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 30.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, and Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.

Heat Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Based on Heat Biologics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $459.5K and GAAP net loss of $6.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $593.2K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.45 million.

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies designed to activate and expand a patient’s T-cell mediated immune system against cancer. The company’s T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors to hot, and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to increase clinical effectiveness. Its TCAP product candidates from the company’s ImPACT and ComPACT platforms are produced from allogeneic cell lines expressing tumor-specific proteins common among cancers. The company was founded by Jeffrey Alan Wolf on June 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.