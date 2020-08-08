August 8, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Maxim Group Thinks EuroDry’s Stock is Going to Recover

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on EuroDry (EDRYResearch Report), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.05, close to its 52-week low of $2.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.1% and a 42.4% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EuroDry with a $8.75 average price target.

Based on EuroDry’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.07 million and GAAP net loss of $2.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.79 million and had a net profit of $868.3K.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

