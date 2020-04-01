Maxim Group Thinks BioNano Genomics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to BioNano Genomics (BNGO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.40, close to its 52-week low of $0.39.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -16.0% and a 24.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNano Genomics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.70 and a one-year low of $0.39. Currently, BioNano Genomics has an average volume of 2.33M.

BioNano Genomics, Inc. is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics. The company was founded by Han Cao in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.